IDBI Bank-KFA case: CBI to register supplementary charge sheet

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file a supplementary charge sheet in the alleged loan default case involving officials of IDBI Bank and Kingfisher Airlines, including Vijay Mallya. The CBI had filed its first charge sheet against Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines and eight others in January claiming that “misleading information” was submitted by the airlines “to induce the bank to sanction the loan”.

A senior CBI official said that additional evidence found in the case against the accused has been collated for the supplementary charge sheet. On Monday, CBI officials brought the documents to the Mumbai city civil and district sessions court but the charge sheet is yet to be submitted before the special CBI court. In its previous charge sheet, the CBI has claimed that no legal opinion was taken by senior IDBI Bank officials on aspects such as whether an ‘intangible asset’ such as the brand value of Kingfisher Airlines can be kept as ‘collateral’ against the over Rs 900-crore loan granted to it.

The CBI has named former IDBI Bank chairman, Yogesh Agarwal, deputy MD O V Bundelu, executive director S K Shrinivasan, general manager R S Sridhar, deputy managing director B K Batra and four officials of the KFA including CFO A Raghunathan as accused. Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been named as an absconding accused.

