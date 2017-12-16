IPO: ICICI Securities files draft papers

ICICI Securities files DRHP with SEBI for IPO ICICI Securities files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

ICICI Securities has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 3,000 crore.

The issue constitutes a public offer of up to 6.44 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each, representing about 20 per cent of the company’s equity capital. The offer has a proposed reservation of up to 32.21 lakh equity shares for individual investors, HUFs and shareholders of ICICI Bank.

Citigroup Global Markets, BoAML, CLSA, IIFL Holdings and Edelweiss Financial Services are bankers to the issue. The board of directors of ICICI Bank had on November 7 had approved the sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Securities.

