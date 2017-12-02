Housing in Mumbai: Proximity to highway gains buyer attention

The lifeline of Mumbai for long has been the suburban train network (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi) The lifeline of Mumbai for long has been the suburban train network (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi)

The lifeline of Mumbai for long has been the suburban train network with local trains supporting more than 7.5 million commuters daily. However, due to immense overcrowding in local trains, the highway in the upmarket western suburbs is a viable commuting alternative for office goers. Proximity to the highway has become important for housing in a city where distance is measured not in kilometres, but in time. As a result, the Andheri East-Jogeshwari East corridor adjoining the highway has become one of the most popular house-hunting destinations in Maximum City.

When completed, the Metro line will provide connectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and the proposed Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). With an eye on the highway and the upcoming Metro Line 7 (16.75-km elevated corridor with 13 stations from Andheri East to Dahisar East), many developers have launched projects adjacent to the highway in recent years, including Omkar’s Alta Monte (Malad), Oberoi Realty’s Sky City (Borivali East), Oberoi Esquire (Goregaon East), Joy & Sayla Realtor’s Callista (Andheri East), and A&O Realty’s Palazzio (Jogeshwari East).

While some of these are standalone redevelopment/slum rehabilitation projects, the larger ones, such as Oberoi Sky City, are on premium land purchased by the developer to construct large townships.

These launches boosted the attractiveness of northern Mumbai, which has always been popular due to its rapid civic infrastructure deployment, robust social infrastructure and proximity to commercial establishments and retail markets.

The Northern Mumbai

Locations between Andheri and Dahisar have been active on the real estate and infrastructure fronts of late. These residential catchments, already well-known for their sound social infrastructure (health, education, recreation and entertainment facilities), have also become sought-after office destinations for mass as well as niche employment.

Andheri/Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Malad are replete with New Age offices and IT Parks in addition to conventional office buildings. SEEPZ and MIDC offer IT spaces and industrial spaces, respectively, while Goregaon’s 10-acre Nirlon Knowledge Park is a buzzing hub for IT offices, BPOs, banks and others. Overall, northern Mumbai now has about 15 million sq ft of Grade A office space.

Apart from IT companies and BPOs, the location caters to the BFSI sector.

Proximity to the domestic and international airport also makes these markets attractive for logistics companies. It also offers a number of high-end hotels such as ITC Grand Maratha, Westin, Leela and Sahara Star for tourists and business travellers. As a result, housing in northern Mumbai consistently attracts both end-users and investors.

Existing and upcoming infrastructure projects: In recent years, northern Mumbai, particularly the Andheri-Jogeshwari-Goregaon belt, has been the focal point for a number of infra projects which have amplified east-west connectivity and also provided easy access to office-goers from the Western line suburban train stations to the highway.

Social infrastructure in Andheri/Jogeshwari East: Apart from proximity to commercial establishments, Andheri/Jogeshwari (East) also has a number of good schools, hospitals, hotels and retail establishments.

Robust rental housing demand: Due to its many advantages, the Andheri/Jogeshwari East corridor has a flourishing rental housing market. Recent launches which are close to the highway in destinations like Goregaon East have commanded premium rentals. While 2-BHK options in Raheja Ridgewood fetch rentals of Rs 50,000 per month, high-end projects like Lodha’s Fiorenza (Goregaon East) are setting new standards with rentals going up to Rs 60,000 per month for 2 BHKs. Landlords in Oberoi Exquisite (Goregaon East) are quoting rentals at Rs 90,000 onwards per month for 3 BHKs. Booming rentals in these markets are a factor of proximity to the highway and the value offering seen in branded projects.

While offtake in most of Mumbai’s residential markets has been slow, numbers show that sales have been good in projects which offer value for money and good location. Andheri East and Jogeshwari East have a location advantage, and the time is ripe for residential townships which can provide a work-life balance in India busiest metropolis. These locations will be prime residential hotspots in the immediate future.

