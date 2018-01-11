Honda launches special editions of City, Amaze, WR-V

Honda WR-V model Honda WR-V model

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday launched special editions of its three models City, Amaze and WR-V.

Honda City 20th Anniversary Edition petrol automatic is priced at Rs 13,74,532 while the diesel trim with manual transmission is tagged at Rs 13,82,382, HCIL said in a statement. Similarly, the Honda Amaze Pride Edition with petrol engine is priced at Rs 6,29,900 while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 7,83,486.

The WR-V Edge edition is available at Rs 8,01,017 for Petrol variant with manual transmission and Rs 9,04,683 for diesel trip. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

“We are extremely delighted to introduce the special editions for City, Amaze and WR-V and are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer,” HCIL Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales Jnaneswar Sen said.

