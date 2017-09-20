GSTN CEO: Payment updates reflecting on portal, no issues

Some taxpayers have complained that when the GSTN portal generated error reports after the upload of details by the taxpayers, there have been instances of the error reports showing details of some other client. Some taxpayers have complained that when the GSTN portal generated error reports after the upload of details by the taxpayers, there have been instances of the error reports showing details of some other client.

Amid complaints from taxpayers regarding filing of their returns on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal, Goods and Services Tax Network’s (GSTN) Chief Executive Officer Prakash Kumar said that there are no issues regarding payment of tax not getting reflected on challans of the taxpayers.

“Payment made are getting reflected in their Cash Ledger. There is no issue on this,” Kumar said when asked about the payments by taxpayers not getting reflected in their challans.

On the issue regarding summary in GSTR-1 showing details different from the ones uploaded on the portal, Kumar said, “This happens when few invoices get rejected by the system on account of errors like duplicate invoice, incorrect GSTIN of buyer etc.” Tax consultants and small business owners are struggling with the overloading of the GSTN portal, with most of them forced to file returns or initiate rectifications in the returns in the wee hours to avoid facing slow processing of details on the portal. Some taxpayers have complained saying that while GST is paid via netbanking and the amount gets deducted from the taxpayer’s account, the challan deposit status continues to be reflected as failed.

Also, some taxpayers have complained that when the GSTN portal generated error reports after the upload of details by the taxpayers, there have been instances of the error reports showing details of some other client. There have also been instances that while filing the GSTR-1 return, the summary processed by the GST system after uploading all details showed different details, such as in the case of ‘nil returns’, the summary on the GST portal showed some values and data.

Also, some businessmen claim that there are problems with issuance of invoices to entities having turnover less than Rs 20 lakh per annum. GSTN CEO, however, said that the issue of invoice is a matter pertaining to the taxpayer and GSTN has no role to play in that.

The government has formed a five-member Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the technology-related implementation issues of GST. On Saturday, after chairing the first meeting of the GoM, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said that they expect to resolve about 70-80 per cent of the glitches related to the GST Network by October 30.

With the GoM now deciding to meet every 15 days, tax experts expect the issues to be resolved soon, especially after the committee has sought feedback from all stakeholders.

