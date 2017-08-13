GST slabs rationalisation will depend on revenue buoyancy: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Meghwal said, while in pre-GST time only 80 lakh dealers were registered, another 13.2 lakh had been added post its introduction, of which 56,000 were from West Bengal only, the highest in the country. Regarding GST Network, he said that it would be further improved. (File photo) Meghwal said, while in pre-GST time only 80 lakh dealers were registered, another 13.2 lakh had been added post its introduction, of which 56,000 were from West Bengal only, the highest in the country. Regarding GST Network, he said that it would be further improved. (File photo)

Rationalisation of tax slabs under the newly-introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) would depend on the rise in revenue collection in the days to come, MoS for finance and corporate affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Saturday. Presently, there are five tax slabs, including exempted category, at 0, 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. He said the Centre has deployed 30 Union ministers and 180 IAS officers to study the impact of GST across the country.

Meghwal said while in pre-GST time, only 80 lakh dealers were registered, another 13.2 lakh had been added post its introduction, of which 56,000 are from West Bengal alone, the highest in the country. Regarding GST Network (GSTN), he said that it would be further improved. “Registered dealers may be facing some teething problems. But the system is perfect,” he said. The dealers would also have to maintain computerised records with regards to input tax credit and reverse charge mechanism, Meghwal said at a seminar. He said all these were required to eliminate the shadow economy.

Regarding tax incentives in areas like the north-east, HP and Uttarakhand after introduction of GST, Meghwal said it would be decided by the GST Council. Meghwal said that the government had introduced GST after consulting all the states and not on majority. Had there been an opposition from a single state, the government would not have introduced it, he said.

