GST effect: What will become cheaper, or costlier

GST effect: In this Thursday June 29, 2017 photo, an Indian looks for a book on GST (Goods and Sales Tax ) online in New Delhi, India, Thursday. The new GST regime will replace a complicated mix of state and federal and will impact the final price of nearly everything an average consumer purchases. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

With the much awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) system now in place, consumers across the country are left wondering its impact on their lives. Some items are going to get cheaper, some more expensive while prices for certain services might also fluctuate. While rates of essential items such as salt, soap, toothpaste, wheat flour, tea, coffee, etc, have been reduced, prices of milk, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, etc. have been not been changed.

On the other hand, chocolates, shampoo, furniture, aluminium foil, courier services, etc, are set to become more expensive. Air travel, though, is expected to cost less after the tax reform.

Here is list of items based on price fluctuation after GST implementation.

Things which will become cheaper after GST:

Atta (packed and branded), Toothpaste, Insulin, Sugar, Edible oils, Soap, Hair Oil, Milk, Rice, Cheese, Corn flakes, Packaged tea, Packaged coffee, Ice Cream, Textiles, Pasta, Sauces, Noodles, Packed paneer, Baby formula, Agarbatti, Notebooks, Masala, Footwear, Pickles, Ketchup, Sweets, Cashew nuts, Packed curd, Detergent powder, Economy class air tickets, Motorcycles, Economy and budget hotels, Movie tickets cheaper than Rs 100, Electric transformers, Cement, Khadi fabric, Silk, Printers, Pens, Mineral water, Luxury cars, Spectacles

Things which will become more expensive after GST:

Ghee, Cold drinks, Chocolate, Packaged chicken, Butter, Bhujia, Branded flour, Ice cream, Ayurvedic medicines, Movie tickets greater than Rs 100, biscuits, Branded rice, AC restaurants, Face cream, Shampoo, Chewing gum, Television, Fridge, Air conditioner, Washing machine, TVs, LED TV, Furniture, Watches, Cell phone bill, Insurance premiums, Bank services, credit card services, music concerts, IPL tickets, Perfumes, AC train tickets, Business class air travels, Car lease, Professional services, Perfumes, Advertising services, Motorbikes with more than 350 cc engine, Telecom, Cleaning services, Beauty parlour, Dry clean, Security, Maintenance, Legal services, Courier, ALuminium foil, Hotel room more than Rs 5,000, five star hotel restaurants.

