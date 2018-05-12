GST digital payments: Panel for study of global experiences, data analysis

The GST Council had last week in its 27th meeting discussed a proposal to levy a concessional GST rate for retail (B2C) transactions. (Representational) The GST Council had last week in its 27th meeting discussed a proposal to levy a concessional GST rate for retail (B2C) transactions. (Representational)

The Group of Ministers on incentivising digital payments under the goods and services tax (GST) in its first meeting emphasised on the need for a detailed data analysis of the revenue implications of the incentives as well as a study of the international experiences before taking a final view. Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who is the convenor of the panel, said the ministers will again meet within next 10 days and then take a decision, after which the GST Council will take the final call on the matter.

“One more meeting is required. Some issues came up and some discussion will be done on all the issues such as what would be the gains or losses from these digital incentives. We will discuss all these in another meeting and then we will take a decision,” Modi told reporters after the meeting.

“In the meantime, the officials will collect some data about what would be the losses, what would be the gains and many other issues which have been raised by the ministers also and even many of the states have sent their comments on this particular topic. Officials have been asked to study on all of this and then we will take a view in the next meeting and that will then go to the GST Council,” he added.

West Bengal’s Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who is also a member of the panel, said different views were discussed regarding the shortcomings in terms of data, in terms of political economy. “…we will have to go threadbare, each of the viewpoints, whether they are differing from each other, whether they are agreeing from each other and the officials will do data mining and data analysis based on the inputs received at today’s meeting. At next meeting we will again go threadbare with more information, maybe some international studies as well to look at best practices elsewhere,” Mitra said.

He had earlier voiced concerns on the proposal saying that the poor people will suffer because they still find cash as a viable mode for transaction and also that the proposal excludes composition dealers. The five member GoM include Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Haryana Excise & Taxation Minister Capt Abhimanyu and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Talking to reporters, Badal said that study would be done on countries like Korea and Brazil— who have moved to a cashless economy. Also there were discussions on whether the concessions in GST rate should be given while purchase of demerit or sin goods. There were discussions on whether there should be a negative list or a positive list of commodities which are evasion prone, Badal said.

The GST Council had last week in its 27th meeting discussed a proposal to levy a concessional GST rate for retail (B2C) transactions if consumers opt to pay digitally or by cheque. As per the proposal, a 2 per cent concession, subject to a ceiling of Rs 100 per transaction, may be offered to consumers in B2C transactions for GST rates exceeding 3 per cent, if they pay through digital modes or cheque.

According to the proposal, the consumers might be offered two prices: One, with normal GST rates for purchases made through cash payment and the other, with the concessional 2 per cent GST rate for digital payments. The move to provide concessional rate for digital payments under GST in B2C transactions is estimated to cost the exchequer around Rs 10,000-25,000 crore, depending on the share of such transactions in total digital transactions in a year.

