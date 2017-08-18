GST, demonetisation biggest achievements of government: Gangwar

Gangwar said, the government is ready to talk on the shortcomings and the GST council is meeting again on September 9 in Andhra Pradesh to discuss the same. MoS Santosh Kumar Gangwar; Right. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Gangwar said, the government is ready to talk on the shortcomings and the GST council is meeting again on September 9 in Andhra Pradesh to discuss the same. MoS Santosh Kumar Gangwar; Right. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday said that the implementation of the demonetisation and Good and Service Tax (GST) are the ruling-government’s biggest achievements and said that traders are satisfied with the steps taken by the government.

“The traders are satisfied with the steps taken by the government. The GST has abolished the tax diversities and made the country one market,” he said in an interview with Zee CEO Jagdish Chandra.

Gangwar said, the government is ready to talk on the shortcomings and the GST council is meeting again on September 9 in Andhra Pradesh to discuss the same.

“Out of 6 crore taxpayers, 4 crore are the government employees. Only 2 crore people give tax and they are trying their best to increase this number,” he said.

He also favoured that the tax rates should be less and added that the government is considering on decreasing the tax rate in future.

“There is a need of lesser denomination rupee note and RBI is considering a Rs. 200 note,” he said.

Further stressing on this issue Gangwar said that the agencies like IT, ED and others are free to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“These agencies are free to act on whosoever not able to give satisfactory answer on the assets recovered,” Gangwar said.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gangwar said that the country has watched the change after seven decades of freedom and credited him for the positive change brought in the country.

He also appreciated the hard work done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and commended him for working for the expansion of the party.

He also full confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat and Karnataka and expressed hope of a better performance in West Bengal and Kerala.

