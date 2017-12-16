GST Council meeting today: Early roll-out of e-way bill, other issues on the table

The meeting follows after the sharp decline in GST revenue to Rs 83,346 crore for October — the lowest since the July 1 rollout of the indirect tax. The meeting follows after the sharp decline in GST revenue to Rs 83,346 crore for October — the lowest since the July 1 rollout of the indirect tax.

Amid concerns over dip in revenue and tax evasion, the goods and services tax (GST) Council has convened its 24th meeting via videoconferencing on Saturday to discuss the early implementation of e-way bill. States are reported to have raised concerns about tax evasion under GST in absence of a proper e-way bill system, resulting in the hurriedly called meeting which was earlier supposed to be held in January, two officials said.

The officials added that the work on the technology system for e-way bill has gathered momentum in last 20 days to ensure that it’s rolled out from January 1. The decision regarding the rollout date would be taken in the meeting, they said. Restoration of reverse charge mechanism and invoice matching are also expected to come up for discussion in the meeting, they said.

The meeting follows after the sharp decline in GST revenue to Rs 83,346 crore for October — the lowest since the July 1 rollout of the indirect tax. Also, October’s GST revenue recorded a decline of Rs 12,000 crore from the Rs 95,131 crore collected for the preceding month.

On Thursday, Bihar’s finance minister Sushil Modi had said that compliance is a big issue under GST, adding that after seeing comparative data of other states, his estimate was that Bihar may have suffered a revenue loss of Rs 10,000 crore due to absence of e-way bill in the state since the July 1 rollout of GST regime.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday had said that the Council has prepared schedule with regard to e-way bill to check evasion. “I think Council has already taken decision with regard to time schedule, with regard to e-way bill itself. That will help in enhancing collection,” he had said. The GST Council in an earlier meeting in October had decided that e-way bill would be introduced in a staggered manner from January 1 and subsequently nationwide from April 1.

Tax analysts said that checking tax evasion would help the government to build a revenue buffer which would provide the adequate cushion to undertake any further rationalisation of GST rate structure. “E-way bill could act as a strong tool to check tax evasion and may result in increase in tax base. Though it would add a bit to the compliance burden of taxpayers, it would help the government to build a revenue buffer before it undertakes any further rationalisation of GST rate structure. The government, however, should consider its introduction only after the technology system for e-way bill is completely developed,” EY India Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said.

The Council had last met in Guwahati in November wherein it had decided to slash GST rates on over 200 items, including a cut in GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for 178 items. The fall in GST revenue in October happened despite the rate cuts becoming effective November 15 and the revenue collections are expected to down further for November. Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had already held a meeting with revenue officials from Centre and states on December 9 to discuss tax evasion and methods to boost tax collections under GST.

The move to implement e-way bill, however, may see some resistance from industry which has opposed it earlier also citing the enhanced risk of harassment at the hands of tax officials at checkposts at state borders. “The need for an e-way bill requires serious reconsideration as its reintroduction would impair seamless movement of goods across state borders. The limit of Rs 50, 000 is also very low and would lead to a large requirement for e-way bill generation adding to pressures on the IT backbone,” M S Mani, Partner, Deloitte said.

An e-way bill is required for movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000. When goods are transported for less than 10 km within the state, the supplier or the transporter need not furnish details on the portal.

