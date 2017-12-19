‘Gross NPAs of banks cross `8.50L cr in H1FY18’

RBI has issued directions to certain banks for referring 12 accounts, with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5,000 crore and with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing as of March 31, 2016, to initiate insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. (Express Photo) RBI has issued directions to certain banks for referring 12 accounts, with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5,000 crore and with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing as of March 31, 2016, to initiate insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. (Express Photo)

Gross non-performing Assets (NPAs) of banks crossed Rs 8.50 lakh crore at the end of September 2017, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla informed the Lok Sabha.

“Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that the growth in provisions for NPAs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the first half of the current financial year (as on September 30, 2017 over March 31, 2017) was 9.5 per cent,” he said in a written reply to the house.

RBI has issued directions to certain banks for referring 12 accounts, with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5,000 crore and with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing as of March 31, 2016, to initiate insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the minister said.

These 12 accounts constituted about 25 per cent of the gross NPAs of the banking system, he said in another reply.

