Foolproof technological system will help govt to remove ‘unevenness’ in tax compliance: Hasmukh Adhia

Hasmukh Adhia said personal income tax collections will have to go up for any further revision in the corporate tax rate. (Source: Express photo) Hasmukh Adhia said personal income tax collections will have to go up for any further revision in the corporate tax rate. (Source: Express photo)

Highlighting the “unevenness” in the society for tax compliance, with only the salaried class and a section of organised corporate sector paying taxes, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Monday said a foolproof technological system will help the government to remove such unevenness. Adhia also said that the advance corporate tax data shows that balance sheets of companies in the organised sector have improved under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the cost of initial revenue losses to the government.

“Two years ago, the only topic of discussion would have been when is GST coming. And when GST has already come, there is not a single part of discussion on that…we do see that the balance sheets are affected because when I got the figures of the third installment of corporate advance tax, I did see that there is lot of improvement in balance sheet of companies. And I would like to believe that it is mainly because of GST. Because we know how much of revenue loss we have incurred on GST and that must have gone to somebody’s balance sheets. So, even at the cost of initial government revenue, which is sacrificed in the hope that the compliance will be better in future but the organised sector industry for sure has gained in the process of implementation of GST,” Adhia said at the post-Budget interactive session organised by the CII.

The Finance Secretary said that about 50 per cent of the 6-7 lakh companies filing Income-tax returns show zero or negative income and hence, do not pay any tax. He further said that using technology under GST, the government will be able to match the turnover details of a dealer under the composition scheme as well as the presumptive taxation scheme under the direct tax side. “In GST, if right now I take the turnover which the composite scheme dealers are showing is exactly matching with what they are showing in income tax in the presumptive taxation scheme. But once we have technology no trader will be able to suppress his purchase side, then how will he suppress his sales or turnover side. So then even the composition scheme dealers will have no option but to correct turnover in the GST return and the same return he will have to show in the income tax return,” Adhia said.

He said personal income tax collections will have to go up for any further revision in the corporate tax rate. “In most other countries, the income from personal income tax is much higher than the corporate income tax, while in India, the personal income tax side collection has to go up. Once that goes up, then we will have some more scope for reaction but till then also the effective rate of taxation for corporates whose turnover is more than Rs 500 crore is only 24 per cent,” he said adding that companies are already getting benefit of a lower corporate tax rate to invest in new manufacturing facilities.

He said the taxpayer base has gone up after the GST roll out as well as demonetisation and there has been a concerted effort to make India a tax compliance society. E-way bill and invoice matching in the new indirect tax regime will help curb evasion, he said, adding that honesty will get a premium under GST. “Most of the manufacturing and trade in the small scale used to remain outside the tax net and the benefit of GST is that when the two aids of technology come to GST–e-way bill and invoice matching procedure, the benefit will be substantial in terms of revenue gain. And what is more important that the differentiation between an honest trader and a dishonest trader will go. The honest will get a premium under GST. Today some of the honest traders are on their own asking us, ‘please bring e-way bill’. We are saying why are you asking us as trader. He says we see that people are avoiding taxes because of not having any system, if you are able to move your non-tax paid goods from any part of the country to anywhere else without being caught, then why will I need an invoice for it and pay taxes on it. This is the kind of trend,” he said.

With regard to notices sent to individuals for high value deposits in banks post-demonetisation in November 2016, Adhia said some of these people have filed their returns showing “very very small income”, while most of them have not filed I-T returns. “Those notices will be taken to their logical conclusion in next 2-3 years. So the inflow of more taxes will continue next year also and may be the year after,” Adhia said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd