Govt trying its best to resolve banking woes: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said Indian banks are currently not in a good condition and the burden of non-performing assets (NPAs) on the banks needs positive approach in the present economic situation.

“It is very difficult to find out if a loan default is bonafide or malafide but currently both kind of defaulters are facing the same action. As a reason,businessmen feel uncomfortable. The government gets both kinds of feedback. It is a very tough situation… but the government is trying its best after studying alternatives and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to support the decisions through its policies,” Gadkari said while speaking at the FE Best Banks Awards function in Mumbai.

The Indian banking system is facing stressed assets of close to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Gadkari said while it takes time for the grassroot problems to reach the government, the Prime Minister and his council of ministers are aware of the problems facing the banking sector. “We all know about the current condition of the power sector and the NPAs arising out of it. In fact, I used to say in NHAI that most of the projects that are in trouble are due to the government and government officials,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said despite the piling up of bad loans, the Indian banking system is strong and will be able to overcome the crisis. “We are the fastest growing economy and in the last six-eight months there have been positive trends in the economy. We will sort out all the problems and take the country to a growth rate of over 7 per cent. Apart from infrastructure sector, I decided that we will bring 1.88 lakh hectare land under irrigation in the next two years.. We are planning to start five river connectivity projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore this month and we have cleared 104 projects under Pradhan Mantri Sinchai Yojana. Our next big focus is irrigation,” Gadkari said.

He said the irrigation project will help boost the agriculture growth rate and will help farmers double their income in the next two years, in line with the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank Executive Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Uday Kotak said that the recent ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which does not allow defaulting promoters to bid for distressed assets under auction has “changed the relative strength of the creditor versus the debtor” and the country will see “genuine wiping out of equity from companies of existing promoters”.

“…for the first time you will see risk capital taking the risk, unlike in the past where banks, which were technically lenders on paper were taking all the equity risk,” Kotak said in a panel discussion at the award function in Mumbai.

Kotak, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award, however, said the ordinance will impact the risk adjusted present value of the distressed assets. “Bankers may not admit it. It may not be politically the right thing to admit, but there will be an impact on risk adjusted present value in many of the assets, may not be in the steel sector,” Kotak said.

Indian banking system is facing stressed assets of close to Rs 10 lakh crore. At least 400 companies are currently undergoing insolvency resolution process at various National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the country.

Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, who was also a part of the panel discussion said the ordinance has been brought in to fast track the insolvency resolutions that were stuck due to moral hazards.

“The moral hazard is that the same people who could not run a company for whatever reasons, that they will get it back at a much lower price. So the hazard is others who may not have the same problem may then deliberately do things so that they can also go out and pare some of their debt and come back,” said Bhattacharya, who won the Banker of the Year Award.

Leo Puri, Managing Director of UTI Asset Management, however said that the ordinance will kill the spirit of entrepreneurship as it penalises risk taking enterprises. “People should be allowed to bid on the assumption that there is nothing that has been proven against them. I think an entrepreneur who carries out a business is taking on risks. Sometimes those risks don’t work out. In that context , I think to penalise them from being able to ever re-establish themselves in business again , is not really the spirit of capitalism,” Puri said.

On privatisation of public sector banks, Puri said that banks that are under government ownership will not be able to succeed. “We keep re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic. As far as the public sector banking system is concerned, it is a sinking ship and we are once again re-arranging deck chairs,” said Puri.

Viveck Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, The Express Group, said that because of technological changes, there was a lot of disruption in the banking sector. That has led to a lot of changes now – marked by for instance a robot (Lakshmi) guiding customers in City Union Bank and a rise in digital payments. “When Google comes into the payments space and WhatsApp is about to do the same, you know it is a New World,” he said while complimenting the winners of the FE Best Banks Awards.

