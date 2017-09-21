Govt: States likely to auction 54 non-coal mines in FY18

The central government expects the state governments to earn total Rs 1.22 lakh crore, over the period of next 50 years, from the 29 mines already auctioned. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The central government expects the state governments to earn total Rs 1.22 lakh crore, over the period of next 50 years, from the 29 mines already auctioned. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Even though the state governments have been able to auction just 29 non-coal mines in the last 20 months, the Central government is now expecting them to auction 54 mines in the current financial year.

“In this current financial year, we expect to auction 54 mines with a mineral value of Rs 2 lakh crore and a revenue implication of accruals to states of Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” said Arun Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Unlike coal, the auction of mining licences of non-coal minerals is conducted by the respective state governments. The central government expects the state governments to earn total Rs 1.22 lakh crore, over the period of next 50 years, from the 29 mines already auctioned. The mining lease to these non-coal mines is for 50 years and the total earnings for the states include royalty and contributions for the District Mineral Foundation and the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

In June 2015, several mineral-rich states presented a non-coal mineral auction plan to the Centre. Showing their readiness, the state governments told the Central government that 100 mines would be auctioned by December 2015. However, until now, the states have been able to auction only 29 mines.

A few weeks ago, the Central government had decided to simplify the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015, with the aim of encouraging more companies to participate in non-coal auctions.

Through these proposed amendments, the Centre wants to lower the limit of minimum net worth that a company must have to participate in auctions. The draft rules also plan to permit state governments to proceed with auctions if — even in the second attempt — the number of technically qualified bidders for a mine remain less than three.

The amendments — which are at a draft stage currently — will also prevent the company that has won the bid from “squatting” on the mine and adopting “delaying tactics”. Moreover, it will allow the state government to use the “all-India average sale price by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM)” as a benchmark for auctions if the state’s average sale price is not available.

The Central government has asked the stakeholders to send their comments on these proposed amendments by September 30. As per the new mining law — Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015 — non-coal mines have to be auctioned by the respective state governments.

