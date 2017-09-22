Govt quashes CEA’s ‘resignation’ reports

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian (File) Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian (File)

Amid media reports of an early resignation of Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian before his term comes to an end in October, the finance ministry dismissed the reports and said he will continue to hold the position.

Subramanian was appointed as the CEA in October 2014 for a three-year tenure. He was closely involved in drafting the Goods and Services Tax Act. In the second volume of Economic Survey for 2016-17, he had warned that meeting the upper end of the 6.75-7.5 per cent GDP growth forecast for 2017-18 will be a “challenge”.

The second volume of the Survey had also noted that various factors such as launch of the GST, positive impacts of demonetisation, in-principle decision to privatize Air India along with further rationalisation of energy subsidies and actions to address the Twin Balance Sheet challenge contribute to optimism in the economy. In the first volume of the Survey, he had captured a range of political economy issues at the heart of a changing India. Like the finding, based on rail passenger traffic, that annual migration within India touched 9 million, much higher than estimated earlier.

Last October, he chose Sabarmati to flag the idea of a “universal basic income” scheme. Subramanian has also pushed for higher spends by the government at a time when the private sector was reluctant to invest, and advocated the setting up of a state-owned asset reconstruction company to take care of the mounting bad loans problem.

