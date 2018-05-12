Govt plans to bring on board tech, costing experts at drug pricing regulator

On April 26, 2018, the NPPA permitted Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd to discontinue selling its metallic stent Xience Alpine Premium from the Indian market. (Representational) On April 26, 2018, the NPPA permitted Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd to discontinue selling its metallic stent Xience Alpine Premium from the Indian market. (Representational)

To allay the concerns of the medical device industry and the pharmaceutical industry, which have told the Central government that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) does not have adequate expertise to take price control decisions, the government is considering appointing a medical technology expert, a costing professional and a pharmacologist in senior positions of the pricing regulator.

A pharmacologist is a scientist who conducts drug research to study its effects on animals and humans. Currently, the government is planning a complete revamp of the NPPA and is in discussions with various stakeholders.

“Last year, when the NPPA announced price cap on stents, one of the industry’s primary concerns was that the regulator does not have the adequate technical and accounting expertise to decide such price caps. In order to avoid any such situation in future, we are thinking of appointing a medical technology expert, an economist or a costing professional, and a pharmacologist in senior positions (of the regulator),” said a senior government official, who is privy to the discussions.

On February 13 last year, the NPPA capped the prices of coronary stents for the first time. The ceiling price of bare metal stents (BMS) is currently fixed at Rs 7,660 per piece and that of drug-eluting stents (DES) and biodegradable stents are fixed at Rs 27,890 apiece. The NPPA did not put a separate price cap last year for biodegradable stents as requested by multinational companies such as India Medtronic, Abbott Healthcare and Boston Scientific India.

“None of the aforementioned experts would be in the role of the administrator. So, the administrator’s position is likely to remain separated,” the official added. After capping the prices of coronary stents in February, the NPPA in August last year capped the prices of knee implants in the range of Rs 54,720 to Rs 1,13,950, exclusive of the goods and services tax, in an “immediate intervention” to “check unethical profiteering and exploitative pricing at the cost of the patients in an unregulated market”.

On March 28, 2017, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) had informed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that “price control of cardiac stents has led to cheaper Chinese stents entering the Indian market” and this may “adversely affect efficacy of treatment in India”. The DIPP also said that prices have been fixed “on certain medical devices without taking into account the quality, complexity or technological advancement of such devices”.

Thereafter, PMO asked the health ministry’s expert panel to examine if stents with ‘futuristic innovations’, such as biodegradable ones, can be excluded from the “current two categories of stents” that were under price cap.

However, the panel, which met on June 29, 2017, found “no evidence or data” for such exclusion. Consequently, multinational medical device companies started requesting the pricing regulator to let them withdraw their latest-generation stents from India.

On April 26, 2018, the NPPA permitted Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd to discontinue selling its metallic stent Xience Alpine Premium from the Indian market. “While we are aligned with the government’s intent for broader access to healthcare, we’re disappointed that NPPA has determined that there is no differentiation for advances among stent generations, which could restrict future investment and innovation that benefits patients. The ceiling price that has been set unfortunately makes it an unsustainable business to continue to supply Alpine given our cost of importation and other associated costs,” said Abbott’s spokesperson.

The domestic stent firms told The Indian Express in October last year that they have been gaining market share after the stents price cap. Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), which represents domestic manufacturers, said:

“All Indian companies have seen growth… Some have reported growth by 40-50 per cent, some by 25 per cent post price cap. Maximum growth in tier 2 and tier 3 (cities). Without price cap, growth would have been maximum 10-15 per cent. We expect market share of Indian stents to cross 50 per cent this year and achieve 60 per cent by next year.”

