Govt plans single window online system for global trade information

The government is planning to set up a single window online system to provide information and service related to international trade The government is planning to set up a single window online system to provide information and service related to international trade

The government is planning to set up a single window online system for providing all information and services related to international trade. The plan is to provide importers and exporters the facility to submit applications and clearance documents as well as obtaining approvals and benefits electronically at a single point only in a digital mode. In case some permissions are required from other regulatory agencies, they would be obtained online without traders having to approach them.

The move is aimed at promoting ease of doing business and improving India’s ranking. It will eliminate multiple interface with government agencies, dwell time, track goods/delivery from door to door and the cost of doing business, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) said while floating a request for proposal.

The RFP is for ‘A Detailed Project Report On Setting Up Of/Migrating To A Fully Integrated Single Window Online System For International Trade’. It said: “In this regard, DIPP intends to on-board a reputed consulting agency to carry out a detailed study of different functionalities currently provided under the foreign trade umbrella across departments and identify gaps in integration that are found desirable to bridge and recommend specific actionable steps for achieving the proposed integration under single portal.”

It said the agency should study at least 3 countries with similar scenario as compared to India in terms of rules, regulations and examine their faster approval mechanism. DIPP has also stated that it is imperative for any country that aspires to benefit from the trade activities and have a larger share of the World trade, to improve its trading environment and facilitate trading.

“In recent times, India has come down from the heights it had achieved in its glorious past and presently India’s total share in global merchandise trade is only 1.7 per cent,” it said.

The rank of India, out of 189 economies, on ‘Trading Across Borders’ indicator of ‘Doing Business’ report for 2015, 2016 and 2017 has been declining — 126, 144 and 143 respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now