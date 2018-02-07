Govt floats tender for 2,000 MW wind power projects

The government has invited tenders for 2,000 MW of wind power projects connected to the inter-state transmission system. (Archive) The government has invited tenders for 2,000 MW of wind power projects connected to the inter-state transmission system. (Archive)

To achieve the target of having 60 gigawatt (GW) of installed wind energy capacity by 2022, the government has invited tenders for 2,000 MW of wind power projects connected to the inter-state transmission system. The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) would sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winning bidders and sell the power to electricity distribution utilities (discoms). The ceiling tariff has been set at Rs 2.93 per unit.

A company can bid for a minimum capacity of 50 MW and a maximum capacity of 300 MW. Acquiring land, permissions and other infrastructure to connect the upcoming wind projects to the electricity grid would be the responsibility of the developer.

Power and renewable energy minister RK Singh had in November announced the breakup of his action plan for completing 28 GW of wind auctions by FY20, leaving a margin of two years to complete the projects by 2022. According to that agenda, another 1.5-2 GW of wind tenders can be expected in the ongoing fiscal.

