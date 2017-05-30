Government constitutes panel to set up renewable projects at Kandla

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday that centre has constituted a panel to set up renewable projects at Kandla. (Representational Image) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday that centre has constituted a panel to set up renewable projects at Kandla. (Representational Image)

The Centre has constituted a panel to explore setting up 200 MW solar and wind energy project on the land at Kandla port in Gujarat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. “Kandla port has 1.5 lakh acres of land which is low cost and economically viable for all ports to invest in solar and wind projects and then wheel energy through national grid,” the Shipping Minister said. “The cost of solar energy has dropped to Rs 2.63 per unit and capital cost of wind energy too has dropped down, which will help all ports cumulatively save Rs 600-700 crore annually,” he added.

The minister was speaking at the conclave on Green Ports & Oil Spill Management – 2017 held at Mumbai.

Further Gadkari said that government’s Sagarmala project would have 14 industrial clusters with a cumulative investment of Rs 12 lakh crore as part of port-led development that would also be cost effective and economically viable by consuming green power.

Explaining the economic significance of the green energy, Indian Federation for Green Energy vice-chairman Annasaheb Patil said “India currently imports 80-85 per cent crude oil amounting to Rs 5 lakh crore and it was over Rs 7 lakh crore at peak prices impacting its trade deficit”.

“Hence, the green initiative is not only significant from a national security perspective but also from employment generation within the country,” he added.

