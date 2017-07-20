Global legal alliance for insurance industry

File Photo File Photo

With India emerging as an international re-insurance hub, it has become a member of Global Insurance Law Connect, a formal international alliance of independent insurance law firms spanning four continents. Focussing on insurance law, the new legal alliance has brought together a group of specialist law firms who can provide a global reach and depth of service that no one firm would be able to deliver on its own. At present the network has seven members, covering ten countries, and bringing together 1044 specialist insurance lawyers. India is represented by Khaitan Legal Associates.

“Global Insurance Law … will facilitate the sharing of industry best practice and technical expertise and help in offering an avenue for development of joint products and know-how and thought leadership in the different areas of insurance,” said Sakate Khaitan, a senior partner at Khaitan Legal Associates.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App