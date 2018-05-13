Global bicycle exhibition in China: Medium enterprises display products

Buyers from across the world come at this exhibition every year to see the latest trends and book orders. (Representational) Buyers from across the world come at this exhibition every year to see the latest trends and book orders. (Representational)

Nearly 10 medium suppliers of Punjab for the first time set up stalls at the International Bicycle and Motor Fair 2018 in Shanghai, China. A 69-member delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (FICO) participated in the exhibition, which was held from May 6 from May 10.

Buyers from across the world come at this exhibition every year to see the latest trends and book orders. FICO President Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “Though we had been visiting this exhibition for the past few years…medium units had never opted for it. But this time, over 10 medium-scale units also participated and they got a tremendous response as they booked their orders with international buyers.”

Onkar Singh Pahwa, managing director, Avon Cycles, said, “As China is a big market for bicycles and its parts, international buyers from South America, Africa, Europe, Bangladesh and many other countries prefer to visit this exhibition and, hence, it is a meeting point for us with the international buyers.” Ludhiana-based Big Ben Industries’ Tejwinder Singh said he got overwhelming response. Apart from this, he also launched his new bicycle model ‘Sellemieo’ at this exhibition.

Manjinder Sachdeva, general secretary of FICO and also the owner of Citizens Buechell Biketech Pvt Ltd, said, “Getting orders by setting parallel to our Chinese counterpart gives a level-playing field in the market. I will also be setting up a stall at Eurobike to be held at Germany from July 8- July 10.” MR International, a Jalandhar-based tyre-making unit, also got new clients from this exhibition. S K Aggarwal and Sons, manufacturers of brakes, was also happy with the exhibition response.

Kular said, “I saw new shapes of frames in this exhibition and hence I am now working on this project.”

