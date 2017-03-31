Glenmark gets USFDA nod for Milnacipran Hydrochloride tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from US health regulator USFDA for Milnacipran Hydrochloride tablets. “Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Milnacipran Hydrochloride tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg,” it said in a BSE filing. Milnacipran Hydrochloride tablets are generic version of Savella drug, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg of Allergan Sales LLC.

Citing IMS Health data for the 12 months to February 2017, Glenmark said the Savella tablets achieved annual sales of approximately USD 154.4 million. The company’s current portfolio consists of 113 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 65 ANDA pending approval with the USFDA.

The stock was trading 0.39 per cent down at Rs 860.60 in the morning trade on BSE.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now