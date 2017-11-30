GDP recovers, grows at 6.3% in July-September quarter

Representational Image Representational Image

The GDP for the July-September quarter showed a growth rate of 6.3 per cent after the previous quarter recorded a three-year low of 5.7 per cent. The growth of eight core sector industries, however, slowed to 4.7 per cent in October, down from 7.1 per cent recorded in the previous period. Meanwhile, according to government data, the country’s fiscal deficit crossed 96 per cent of budget estimates at October-end.

” The economic activities which registered growth of over 6.0 percent in Q2 of 2017-18 over Q2 of 2016-17 are ‘manufacturing’, ‘electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services and ‘trade, hotels, transport & communication and services related to broadcasting’. The growth in the ‘agriculture, forestry and fishing’, ‘mining and quarrying’, ‘construction’ ‘financial, insurance, real estate and professional services’ and ‘Public administration, defence & other services’ is estimated to be 1.7 percent, 5.5 percent, 2.6 per cent, 5.7 percent and 6.0 percent respectively, during this period,” a press release from the government said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Statistician of India, Dr T C Anant, said: “GDP growth recovers to 6.3% in Q2 from a 3-year low of 5.7% in Q1. After almost 5 quarters of decline, GDP marks a reversal which is very encouraging.”

“Manufacturing growth has been one of the main reasons for the encouraging growth rate figure of 6.3 per cent for 2nd Quarter,” he added.

Answering a question on how the implementation of GST has impacted the GDP, Anant said “it introduced a measure of statistical challenge for us” while calculating the growth rate.

He said the tax collection data is still being updated and current calculation was made on reported tax collections.

The new numbers indicate that the economy is recovering after it hit a temporary slump following last year’s note ban and the rollout of GST.

Earlier this month, rating agency Moody’s upgraded India’s credit rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its India outlook to positive from neutral. It expects the economy to grow at 6.7 per cent this fiscal and rise to 7.5 per cent in 2018-19.

Earlier today, the stock market saw a sharp slump at it has shed over 450 points. Reliance Industries, SBI and ICICI bank were some of the heavyweights who recorded loses.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday asserted that improved macroeconomic fundamentals have placed India on the growth trajectory and the country would have to invest heavily in infrastructure over the next two decades to graduate to a middle-income economy.

