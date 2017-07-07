G20 Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives in Hamburg, to meet BRICS leaders today

G20 Summit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hamburg, Germany, to attend the 12th edition of the G20 Summit. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia) G20 Summit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hamburg, Germany, to attend the 12th edition of the G20 Summit. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

The 12th edition of the G20 Summit 2017, hosted in the German city of Hamburg this year, will be held on July 7-8. The G20, founded in 1999 as a forum of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of 19 major economies and the EU, represents two-thirds of the world’s population, 90 per cent of world GDP and nearly 80 per cent of global trade, as of 2011. It was established in the aftermath of the East Asian Crisis of 1997. The theme of the summit this year is ‘Shaping an Inter-connected World’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Hamburg on Thursday, after his historic three-day visit to Israel, to attend the summit. On the sidelines of the event, he is likely to hold talks with leaders of the BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — on Friday, as well as other world leaders present.

The G20 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

G20 Summit live updates:

10.03 am: Ahead of his visit to Hamburg, PM Modi had said the G20 countries will review the progess of decision since the Hangzhou Summit in 2016. They will also deliberate issues on terrorism, climate, sustainable development, growth and trade, digitalisation, health, employment, migration, women’s empowerment, and partnership with Africa.

“I look forward to engaging leaders from other G-20 countries on the vital issues affecting our world today that have a bearing on economic growth, sustainable development, and peace and stability. As in the past, I look forward to the opportunity to meet leaders on the side lines of the Summit to exchange views on bilateral matters of mutual interest,” he had said in a Facebook post.

10.00 am: On arriving in Hamburg, Prime Minister Modi’s office tweeted, “PM @narendramodi reaches Hamburg for the G20 Summit. Key multilateral and bilateral engagements will take place through the Summit. Modi, who is on a two-nation tour, arrived in Germany after his historic visit to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

