FSDC to take stock of economic situation today

Finance minister Arun Jaitley will chair a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Tuesday to review the state of the economy.

Key issues to be discussed include financial sector reforms, fiscal situation, external sector environment and massive stressed assets with public-sector banks, an official source said. Secretaries of economic affairs and financial services, Reserve Bank of India governor, Sebi chairman, IRDAI chairman and heads of other regulatory bodies are members of the FSDC.

The Raghuram Rajan Committee had first mooted the idea of such a super regulatory body for the entire financial sector in 2008 and in 2010.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App