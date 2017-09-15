FPIs sell equities worth $613 million so far in Sept

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have sold Indian equities worth close to $613 million in September, after offloading stocks worth nearly $2 billion in August.

On Thursday, foreign investors sold shares worth $208 million, provisional data on exchanges showed. The net investments are at $6.3 billion so far this year. Sensex at the present levels of 32,241.93 trades at a price-earnings multiple of over 18.90 times one-year estimated forward earnings, a 20 per cent premium to the long-term average multiple.

Concerns over steep valuations and poor corporate earnings for the June quarter have seen investors take risk off the table. Earnings estimates for FY18 are being trimmed with almost every sector having seen a downgrade.

