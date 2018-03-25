FPIs turn positive on Indian equities; pump in Rs 8,400-cr in March

Net inflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equities stood at Rs 8,440 crore during March 1-23. Net inflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equities stood at Rs 8,440 crore during March 1-23.

Foreign investors have infused over Rs 8,400 crore in the Indian equity markets so far in March on expectations of rebound in corporate earnings and easing of global oil prices. However, they pulled out nearly Rs 10,000 crore from the debt markets during the period under review, depositories data showed.

Net inflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equities stood at Rs 8,440 crore during March 1-23. This comes following an outflow of over Rs 11,000 crore from equities and more than Rs 250 crore from the debt markets last month.

The positive sentiments in equities could be attributed to a likely strong rebound in corporate earnings over the next two quarters and easing of global oil prices providing a relief on the macro front, said Ajay Bodke, CEO and Chief Portfolio Manager PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher.

“Equity had massive outflows in February (due to global macro concerns and high Indian valuations) which might have come back in March due to reasonable valuations and oil nations SWF (sovereign wealth fund) pumping money in India,” Harsh Jain, COO at Groww, said.

Regarding the outflow from the debt markets, Jain said FPIs withdrew money from the segment in both February and March probably due to the surge in interest rates increasing in home markets as well as Indian rupee depreciation outlook due to crude price and fiscal deficit. So far this year, overseas investors have put in a net sum of Rs 11,1845 crore in equities, while they have withdrawn a net amount of over Rs 1,700 crore from the debt markets.

