Forbes’ rich list 2017: These are the six richest Indian women right now

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman & Managing Director, Biocon. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman & Managing Director, Biocon. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Indian business is slowly moving ahead from the once polarised world against women dominance. However, millions of women are breaking through challenges each day to build their success stories. Some Indian businesswomen have set milestones for aspiring generations to aspire to. All of them may not be first generation entrepreneurs, but all have held their fort and built magnificently on what they had. Here is a look the six richest Indian women according to Forbes.

Savitri Jindal & family

As of September 11, 2017 Savitri Jindal’s net worth stood at $7.4 billion. The richest woman in India, Jindal is chairman emeritus of the 18$ billion steel and power conglomerate OP Jindal Group that has interests in steel, power, mining, industrial gases and ports verticals. Her husband OP Jindal started the business from a single-unit steel plant in Hissar in 1952. The business has spanned around 65 years, established as one of the most well known brands in India and is the third-largest producer of steel in the country.

The group’s fortunes dipped last year but after steel prices recovered, the company’s and Savitri Jindal’s net worth increased substantially. The steel baroness, as she is renowned, Savitri assumed the position of chairman after OP Jindal died in a helicopter crash in 2005. The revenues of the company surged in the years after she took charge and she has tasked each of her four sons Prithviraj, Sajjan, ratan and Naveen Jindal to handle one each of the group’s primary concerns–steel, power, oil and gas.

She is also a known politician and member of the Congress party. She has served as minister in the Haryana government and was elected from Hissar constituency.

Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta

Vinod Gupta is the second richest woman in India and has a net worth of $3.1 billion. She draws her fortunes from her stake in the the flourishing electricals business Havells which was founded by her late husband Qimat Gupta. Havells is run by her son Anil Rai Gupta. The group has recently moved into the home-automation business and selling streetlights as well. Qimat Gupta started the company as an electrical trading business in 1971 and the company now draws annual revenues over $1 billion with over half of it coming from international sales. She inherited her husband’s stake in the company when he passed away in 2014 and doesn’t own an executive position.

Smita Crishna-Godrej

Smita Crishna-Godrej has a net worth of $2.8 billion and owns a fifth of the stake in the family assets. She belongs to the famed Godrej business clan and is the sister of Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej, chairman and managing director of the consumer goods firm Godrej & Boyce. She is also a known socialite and created flutters in the social circles in 2014 when she bought the south Mumbai-located heritage bungalow of Homi Bhabha, pioneer of India’s atomic energy program, for Rs 372 crore later tearing it down to make way for another property that is under development.

Leena Tewari

Leena Tewari, who is worth $2.2 billion, is the chairperson of the pharmaceutical firm USV India. The privately owned company was founded by her late father and she inherited the business. However, she turned the business into a leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical company. The firm is run by her husband and is a forerunner in manufacturing diabetic and cardiovascular drugs. The company’s portfolio spans biosimilar drugs, injectables and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the one person on the list who founded the business and made her fortune from scratch. The first generation entrepreneur is the founder chair, Biocon Ltd, a pharmaceutical giant. She has a net worth of $2.1 billion and on the back of a resurgent fiscal, her fortunes have more than doubled in the last one year. This can be attributed largely to some of the announcements that caused instant upsurge in stocks and the groundwork done ensured the rise sustained for a long period.

Biocon is Asia’s largest producer of insulin–used to treat diabetes. The company has plans to acquire as much as 10 per cent of the global market share and the disposable insulin injection pen last year, launched with Japanese partner FUJIFILM Pharma, were seen as a success. Furthermore, the announcements of biosimilar drugs for treatment of some cancer forms co-developed with Mylan, a US-based firm, has been accepted by regulators both in the US and in Europe for review. The announcement of the $250 million insulin factory in Malaysia was also seen as a milestone.

She has received international acclaim including the highest French civilian honour–the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur for outstanding contribution to bioscience.

Anu Aga

Anu Aga is worth over a billion dollars and runs the engineering firm Thermax where she is a 62 per cent stakeholder. The new business of the firm, and profits thereof, primarily from Africa, has revived the company’s stocks and given it a comfortable position. Thermax now has over $800 million worth orders in hand. Aga joined Thermax in 1985–a company started by her husband–and took charge after he passed away due to a heart attack in 1996. She finally ceded her position to daughter Meher in 2004. Aga also runs a non-profit which recruits young individuals to teach underprivileged children in schools for two years.

Aga cofounded Teach for India in 2008, a nonprofit that recruits young people to teach for 2 years in schools for low-income kids.

The rankings are according to September 11, 2017 standings.

