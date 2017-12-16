Govt to reimburse MDR on digital transactions up to Rs 2K for 2 years

The government will reimburse these charges to the banks. The government will reimburse these charges to the banks.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applicable on all debit card/BHIM UPI/Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions up to Rs 2,000 will be borne by the government for a period of two years with effect from 1st January, 2018.

The government will reimburse these charges to the banks. It is estimated that the MDR to be reimbursed to the banks in respect of transactions less than Rs 2,000 in value would be Rs 1,050 crore in fiscal year 2018-19 and Rs1,462 crore in FY 2019-20.

A Committee comprising Secretary Department of Financial Services, Secretary Ministry of Electronics & IT and the CEO, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) will look into the industry cost structure of such transactions which will form the basis to determine the levels of reimbursement, the government said in a statement after the meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As a result of this approval, for all transactions less than Rs. 2000 in value, the consumer and the merchant will not suffer any additional burden in the form of MDR thereby leading to greater adoption of digital payment modes for such transactions. Since such transactions account for sizeable percentage of transaction volume, it will help to move towards a less cash economy,” it said in a statement.

When payment is made at a merchant point of sale, MDR is payable by the trader to the bank. Citing this, many people make cash payments in spite of having debit cards.

MDR is also charged on payments made to merchants through BHIM UPI platform and AePS (Aadhaar enabled Payment System). MDR is calculated in terms of percentage of the transaction amount.

On December 6, the Reserve Bank of India issued a notification capping MDR for debit card transactions at 0.40 per cent of the transaction value for small merchants having annual turnover up to Rs 20 lakh. For merchants with turnover above Rs 20 lakh, the MDR has been capped at 0.90 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App