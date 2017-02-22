Flipkart preps for fresh round of funding, aims to raise $1.5 billion: Report

Flipkart is in talks to raise new funding from Microsoft, eBay, PayPal and Tencent Holdings. (File Photo) Flipkart is in talks to raise new funding from Microsoft, eBay, PayPal and Tencent Holdings. (File Photo)

Under the new leadership of Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who replaced Binny Bansal last month, Flipkart has approached investors in a new round of funding of up to $1.5 billion. Flipkart is in talks with Microsoft Corporation, eBay Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc, Google Capital and Chinese gaming and messaging company Tencent Holdings Ltd. In the previous round of funding, Flipkart raised $700 million, largely from existing investors Tiger Global Management and Qatar Investment Authority.

Flipkart initially wanted to raise between $500 million and $1 billion, but now eyes $1.5 billion, according to a report in Mint. Two financial investors or funds are also interested in participating in this round, although their names aren’t disclosed. The round of funding is likely to take three months to finalise.

Talks may be complicated between Flipkart and eBay, as the latter is also a strategic investor in Snapdeal (Jasper Infotech Pvt. Ltd.), Flipkart’s smaller rival, reports Mint.

The funding discussions are likely to give Flipkart a pre-money valuation — valuation before the round’s cash infusion — of $10-12 billion, lower that its previous valuation of $15 billion, but a silver lining considering Flipkart’s valuation was cut up to 60 per cent by its own investors in the past year. However, the company’s valuation will play a big role in these talks as, according to Mint, many investors in the last two years have reconsidered Flipkart over differences in valuation. In the last year, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Group and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. have considerably marked down Flipkart’s valuation, the lowest at $5.54 billion.

On the other hand, under Krishnamurthy who worked in a finance role at eBay for nearly seven years before being appointed CEO at Flipkart, the online retailer has seen a dramatic increase in sales since its October Big Billion Day (BBD) sale that raised around Rs 2,000 crore.

Flipkart has raised nearly $3.5 billion in cash in the last six years.

