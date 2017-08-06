‘FEMA violations’: ED conducts searches at 11 premises of Sandesara Group

Continuing its crackdown on shell companies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at 11 premises of a private company that it suspects has been moving money through multiple paper entities. Continuing its crackdown on shell companies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at 11 premises of a private company that it suspects has been moving money through multiple paper entities.

The agency searched premises associated with Sandesara Group of Companies situated across Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Mumbai and Delhi.

The searches were carried out “on the basis of information that Group companies were indulging in transactions which are complex and suspicious in nature and are being routed through intermediary entities situated in and outside India, in violation of the provisions of FEMA 1999” an ED statement said.

The agency has recovered around 100 rubber stamps of different companies with same address, fixed deposit receipts of Rs 1.8 crore and “incriminating documents”. According to ED, Sandesara owners Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara are suspected to be controlling more than 151 entities including seven subsidiaries outside India, of which three are in Mauritius, one in Nigeria and three in British Virginia Islands.

“According to available information it is suspected that Shri Chetan Sandesara and Nitin Sandesara are suppressing income, inflating expenses of their companies in India and routing such unaccounted amounts through various bogus / paper entities,” the ED statement said.

The agency raided the premises owned by the gelatin maker Sterling Biotech Ltd in Vadodara, Ahmedabad and an estate in Jambusar in Gujarat, apart from raids conducted in Mumbai and Delhi. According to sources in the ED, a team of nine officers led by ED Joint Director Vishal Sanap raided the company’s premises in Vadodara’s Atladara area on Saturday afternoon.

Sources in the ED added that the agency was also probing funds routed from the Gulf through a film entertainment company located in Mumbai, owned by a famous film star. ED officials said that most of the company’s loans that have been termed as NPAs are lent by state-run banks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and UCO Bank, among others. The ED is also probing the sale of the company’s 20 per cent stake in a Nigerian oil arm, money of which is said to have been allegedly routed to India through bogus partner firms.

ED officials said that it is suspected that Sterling Biotech Limited in connivance with Dubai-based NRI Arun Pancharia and his entities, perpetrated fraudulent scheme whereby Arun Pancharia subscribed the GDRs to the tune of $15.39 million of Sterling Biotech Limited. “Interestingly the issuer company, Sterling Biotech, itself provided security for bank loan availed for subscription of shares,” ED spokesperson said.

ED said it is also suspected that Sterling Biotech Limited had been exporting coenzyme Qten to UAE/France at highly over invoiced price. “The company is reportedly facing litigation in London for defaulting on repayment of $184 million worth of FCCBs to Overseas Group of Investors. Information has also been received in respect of 13 individuals /entities of Sandesara Group of Companies including Sterling Biotech and Blue Mark Mercantile Pvt. Ltd., for high value suspicious transactions,” ED statement said.

