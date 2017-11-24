‘Establish crash investigation teams for road accident probes’

1.46 lakh people died in road accidents last year 1.46 lakh people died in road accidents last year

Crash investigation teams should be set up in all police stations in the country for probing causes of road accidents, a road safety expert said on Friday.

“Crash investigations units should be set up in all police stations in India to probe road accident causes on the pattern of countries like the US,” said Virendra Rathod, who is a consultant in the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Addressing an event by Consumer Voice for early passage of the proposed Motor Bill in Parliament, Rathod said in the US there is scientific investigation of road crashes that involves civil and technical teams from the police.

Rathod said the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2017 passed by the Lok Sabha is mainly intended to strengthen road safety in India and it should be passed by the Rajya Sabha soon.

Delivering inaugural address, Ashim Sanyal, the Chief Operating Officer of Consumer Voice said, “We are losing over 1.50 lakh people in road causalities every year. And this can only be addressed by bringing in a strong legislative measure both at central and state level.”

Nalin Sinha, India representative of Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) said 413 people were dying in road accidents in India daily and and still the issue remained neglected by the policy makers.

Consumer Voice is an organisation working under the “Jago Grahak Jago” programme of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

