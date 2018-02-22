Provident Fund rates could hit 5 crore subscribers; Congress says govt ‘backstabbing’ tax payers

The EPFO rate cut can affect over five crore members. (Representational) The EPFO rate cut can affect over five crore members. (Representational)

After the retirement fund body, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), recommended slashing the interest rate for its subscribers to a five-year low of 8.55 per cent, the Congress slammed the Centre of “backstabbing” honest taxpayers by the measure that could affect over 5 crore members.

“Burning holes in the pockets of already burdened people has become the single point agenda – ‘motto’ of Modi government,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a statement accusing the government of indulging in “organised fleecing” of ordinary citizens.

Adding that while the prime minister promised the nation of ‘ache din,’ the actions in the past four years have resulted in ‘burre din’, he said, “Post the colossal loss of almost Rs 30,000 crore ‘loot’ and scams being unravelled in the past seven days, the Modi government has once again backstabbed the common people and honest taxpayers of the country by reducing the interest rates on EPF from 8.65 per cent to 8.55 per cent.”

The party also pointed out that the interest rate for savings bank accounts which was 4 per cent in May 2014 is now 3.5 per cent, PPF is down from 8.7 per cent (in May 2014) to just 7.6 per cent now and Kisan Vikas Patra, which was at 8.67 per cent then, is just 7.3 per cent now. While the interest rate on the five-year and one-year time deposit was reduced to 7.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.

