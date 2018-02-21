EPFO slashes interest rate, to pay 8.55% on deposits for 2017-18

EPFO interest rate: For the previous year, EPFO paid an interest rate of 8.65 per cent. The year before, it paid 8.8 per cent and 8.75 per cent in 2013-15. In 2012-13, it paid an interest rate of 8.5 per cent. (file photo) EPFO interest rate: For the previous year, EPFO paid an interest rate of 8.65 per cent. The year before, it paid 8.8 per cent and 8.75 per cent in 2013-15. In 2012-13, it paid an interest rate of 8.5 per cent. (file photo)

The Central Board of Trustees of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) meeting has recommended a slashing of the interest rate for its five-crore subscribers to a five-year low of 8.55 per cent for the current financial year of 2017-18, 0.10 per cent from the 8.65 per cent offered last fiscal. Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar said that at a rate of 8.55 per cent, EPFO will have a surplus of Rs 586 crore. “Hopefully, the finance ministry will give its nod,” Gangwar told reporters after the Board’s 220th meeting here Wednesday.

As per the estimates of EPFO’s Finance, Audit and Investment Committee (FAIC) shared in the meeting, retaining the previous year’s interest rate of 8.65 per cent would have resulted in a surplus of Rs 48 crore. The interest rate of 8.65 per cent was the break-even level for the retirement fund body, as providing an interest rate higher than that would have resulted in a deficit. After the EPFO decides the interest rate for subscribers, it is has to be then ratified by the finance ministry. The interest for the year is then credited to the accounts of the subscribers after the end of the financial year.

The Board also decided to lower the threshold for mandatory enrolment under EPFO to 10 employees from 20 employees at present, a move which will require amendment in The Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act.

For the previous year, EPFO paid an interest rate of 8.65 per cent. The year before, it paid 8.8 per cent and 8.75 per cent in 2013-15. In 2012-13, it paid an interest rate of 8.5 per cent. The EPFO manages a corpus of over Rs 11 trillion.

