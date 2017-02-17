EPFO extends deadline, urges subscribers, pensioners to provide Aadhaar details by March 31

The deadline to submit Aadhaar details has now been extended to March 31. The deadline to submit Aadhaar details has now been extended to March 31.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has extended the deadline for pensioners and scheme subscribers to submit their Aadhaar card details to March 31. The EPFO has about 50 lakh pensioners and around 4 crore subscribers that avail of its scheme.

“We had given time until February 28 and now it has been extended to March 31. We are requesting everybody to furnish the Aadhaar number,” V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, EPFO, told the Times of India, adding that the submission of Aadhaar card was made mandatory to ensure complete transparency. The organisation recently undertook a complete revamp, with a focus on digital documentation.

In its January notification, the labour ministry had said that it would be mandatory for members and pensioners of the Employees Pension Scheme to furnish proof of possession of the Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication according to the procedure laid down by the EPFO.

