‘Employment up 1.85 lakh in 8 sectors in Jan-March’

The total estimated employment increased by 1.85 lakh, including 59,000 women, across eight sectors in January-March 2017, according to the latest Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) estimates conducted by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. While there were positive changes across all eight sectors, the maximum increase of 1.02 lakh — nearly 55 per cent of the total addition — was recorded in the manufacturing sector. Among the other sectors, there was an estimated increase of 31,000 in health, 29,000 in trade, 13,000 in IT/ BPO, 3,000 in transport, 3,000 in accommodation and restaurant, and 2,000 each in construction and education.

Of the total estimated increase in employment, the self-employed category recorded a positive change of 15,000 only. Of the remaining 1.70 lakh increase in the employee category, regular and contract workers accounted for a positive change of 1.97 lakh and 26,000 respectively while casual workers accounted for a negative change (decrease) of 53,000.

According to the sector-wise data:

— The manufacturing sector saw an addition of 66,000 male and 36,000 female workers. While self-employed accounted for an increase of 10,000, there was an increase of 92,000 in the employee category. Of these, 66,000 were regular employees, 48,000 contractual, while casual workers saw a decline of 22,000.

— In the health sector, the total estimated increase was 31,000 (14,000 males, 17,000 females). While the self-employed recorded a rise of 3,000, the remaining 28,000 were in the employee category, including a decrease of 7,000 in casual workers.

— In the construction sector, the total estimated increase in employment was 2,000, split equally between males and females. The entire change was in the employee category only — increase of 19,000 regular workers, but decrease of 8,000 contractural and 9,000 casual workers.

— The trade sector observed a total estimated positive change of 29,000 workers (22,000 males and 7,000 females). There was a positive change of 1,000 in the self-employed category, and 28,000 in the employee category — increase of 21,000 regular workers, 10,000 contractual workers and decrease of 3,000 casual workers.

— In the transport sector, a negative change was observed in female workers. The total estimated positive change in employment was 3,000 — increase of 7,000 in males, decrease of 4,000 in females. The total change was in the employee category — increase of 9,000 in regular workers, decrease of 1,000 in contractual and 5,000 in casual workers.

— In the accommodation and restaurant sector, the total estimated increase in employment was 3,000 — increase of 4,000 in female workers, but decrease of 1,000 in male workers. While there was an increase of 5,000 regular and 1,000 casual workers, contractual workers saw a decrease of 3,000.

— The IT/BPO sector observed a total estimated positive change of 13,000 — increase of 15,000 in male workers, but decrease of 2,000 in female workers. The entire change was observed in the employee category.

— In the education sector, the total estimated increase was 2,000, split equally between self-employed and employee categories. The employee category saw an addition of 46,000 regular workers, but decrease of 37,000 contractual and 8,000 casual workers.

The Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) is an establishment-based survey, providing data on changes in non-farm employment in the organised sector. The scope of the current QES is limited to establishments having 10 or more workers (organised sector), as identified by the sixth economic census. The eight sectors that were surveyed constitute about 81 per cent of the total employment of units with 10 or more workers, and about 15 per of the total employment.

