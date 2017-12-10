ED seizes Rs 10 crore worth mutual fund of former IPL chairman’s firm

Holding this movement of money in contravention of provisions of FEMA, the agency has seized its mutual funds in India under Section 37A of the Act. Holding this movement of money in contravention of provisions of FEMA, the agency has seized its mutual funds in India under Section 37A of the Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized mutual funds worth over Rs 10 crore belonging to a company owned by industrialist and former IPL chairman Chirayu Amin for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The company is among the many whose names surfaced in the Panama papers reports published by The Indian Express for having created offshore entities.

The seized mutual funds—of total worth of Rs 10.35 crore—belong to M/S Whitefield Chemtech Pvt Ltd, a company controlled by Amin.

“The name of Shri Chirayu Amin and his family members had figured in the Panama Papers case with respect to their stakes/interests in M/s Whitefield Global Investments Limited, BVI (British Virgin Islands). Accordingly, investigations under FEMA, 1999 were initiated…” an ED statement said.

According to ED, its probe has found that Amin and his family members had invested $1.6 million for purchase of a 3BHK apartment in Campden Hill, UK through Whitefield Chemtech Pvt. Ltd., India. “For purchase of this property in UK, M/s Whitefield Chemtech Pvt. Ltd. transferred an amount of $2.4 million to its subsidiary in Singapore in the form of Overseas Direct Investment. This amount was further transferred to its step-down subsidiaries in UAE and British Virgin Island from where finally $1.6 million was used for purchase of this property,” ED has said.

Holding this movement of money in contravention of provisions of FEMA, the agency has seized its mutual funds in India under Section 37A of the Act.

According to ED, the section stipulates that if certain foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property is held outside India in violation of FEMA, then value equivalent can be seized within India.

On May 6, 2016, The Indian Express had reported that Amin—promoter of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd—and his family members are listed as beneficiaries of Whitefield Global Investments Ltd, which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on October 1, 2015, according to records maintained by Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca. The Amin family invested in the offshore entity after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opened a window for companies to be floated abroad under the Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) window in August 2013. Under the ODI route, a company owned by resident Indians can invest up to 400 per cent of its net worth in an offshore entity. The stated purpose of setting up the offshore entity was acquiring and holding property in London and commercial renting, MF records show.

The value of assets to be held on behalf of the company was estimated at more than $ 1 million, and the source of funds was stated as “capital or loan from shareholder”. The BVI company also wished to open a bank account in London, records show.

While the beneficial owners of Whitefield were the Amin family members, the shareholder of the company was another entity, Techno Global Trade & Investments Ltd, incorporated in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone Authority.

Amin’s office had then denied any rule or law had been violated. “All our overseas investments are fully compliant with relevant FEMA and RBI regulations and have been duly disclosed to the regulators,” his office had replied in an email.

Amin told The Indian Express that Whitefield did not have any relation with Alembic Pharmaceuticals. “The shareholder Techno Global Trade & Investments, a company incorporated in Ras Al Khaimah, is owned by me and my family. Small investments have been made in the BVI company through the overseas direct investment (ODI) route. The remittances made are small,” said Amin.

