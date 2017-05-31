ED raids Congress leader Baba Siddique in alleged Rs 400 cr slum rehabilitation scam

Latest News
Baba Siddique raided by Enforcement Directorate: Officials have refused to divulge details as to why the raid is being conducted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2017 1:12 pm

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided at least five locations linked to Congress leader Baba Siddique, including his residence in suburban Bandra. The raids are believed to be in connection with a Rs 400 crore Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scam involving a plot in Bandra. The Bandra Police have registered an FIR naming Siddique in the purported scam. Officials are looking into the financial dealings of Pyramid Developers, allegedly a front of Siddique.

More details are awaited.

  1. A
    ak dev
    May 31, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    Corruption is in the DNA of the Congress.
    Reply
    1. R
      Rajesh
      May 31, 2017 at 1:13 pm
      Good job done, Government should try it's best to catch big fishes first.
      Reply

