Wrong to assume GST will push up compliance cost: Hasmukh Adhia

The new indirect tax regime of Goods and Services Tax (GST) would not increase compliance burden on assessees, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said, adding that all apprehensions in this regard are misplaced. Adhia also said that the government will make sure that small traders are not troubled through enforcement of penal provisions of the law, immediately after GST comes into force. “Many people think that implementation of GST would result in increase in compliance cost. This is completely misplaced,” he said while answering queries about GST on social networking site Facebook.

He said people have to keep different law books for filing return for various taxes like VAT, excise etc in the present taxation regime. “But with the rollout of GST, there would be a single tax and accounting for this will be very simple. It can be done through an offline excel form provided by GST Network. If someone uses this form for keeping record of purchase and sales, then he can use this for filing return. Thus, compliance would be minimised,” he said.

On the penal provisions, the revenue secretary said: “There is provision for penal consequences but for small traders, we will take care that in the beginning there is no trouble for them. There’s also provision in law that the GST Council may relax this (penal provision). As and when that is decided by the Council, we’ll announce it.” Adhia said the finance ministry is gearing up for GST rollout and five days training has already been given to officers. Besides, IT training for them is going on, he said. For preparation by industry for the indirect tax regime, he said, whether small or big trader, “everyone should be ready” for GST.

He also said that traders dealing only in exempted goods such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel need not register under GST, but if they also deal in other goods then they need to register. Within one state and under one PAN, only one registration is allowed, he said. But there is requirement of separate registration in case of supply of products in more than one state, he added. For coding purpose, he said, no Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) code is required for businesses with a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore.

On petroleum and alcohol products coming under GST, the revenue secretary said that these may not be under the new tax regime till a time when the GST Council decides to impose a rate. “In future if states decides then alcohol, petrol, natural gas will come under GST,” he said. Adhia said that since 30-40 per cent of states’ income is derived from potable alcohol and petroleum products due to which they preferred to keep these out of GST as of now.

He also said indirect tax burden may come down in the new GST regime. “There would be many goods and services which would be out of GST so it would provide benefit to common man in respect of taxes. The rollout GST would be either tax neutral or there could be reduction of tax burden,” he said.

The government intends to implement the GST from July. The GST Council has finalised four rate categories of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. The fitment of various goods and services will be discussed in the next meeting of the GST Council on May 18-19. The government has said that items will be categorised in the tax slab closest to their present total tax incidence (Central plus state levies).

