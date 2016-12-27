Widening the tax net: Country needs globally compatible tax rates, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the National Academy of Customs, Excise & Narcotics in Faridabad on Monday. (PTI Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the National Academy of Customs, Excise & Narcotics in Faridabad on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Voluntary compliance for taxation has to increase and the mindset of the taxpayer needs to change to understand that payment of legitimate taxes is a responsibility, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday. Jaitley said that taxation rates need to be globally compatible if the country has to have a broader base of the economy.

Referring to changes seen in the economy after 1991, Jaitley said, “…what you need is a broader base of economy for which you need a lower level of taxation. You need to manufacture products and provide services which are more competitive in character and therefore your taxes have to be globally compatible.”

While inaugurating the professional training of IRS officers, he said that there has been an impression since last seven decades that avoidance could be done of government revenue and that there is nothing “improper or immoral” about it.

This was, he said, considered to be “commercial smartness” and of course some people met with very serious consequences. He added that in the coming decades they should see that voluntary tax compliance has to increase in the country.

“And the mindset of the taxpayer (should be) that payment of legitimate taxes is a responsibility and then it should be reciprocated by you with a confidence in the tax payer. The taxpayer is to be trusted, except when it’s proven otherwise. And therefore only in those select cases, very objectively selected, you go in for a wider audit or a wider scrutiny itself,” Jaitley said.

Making an indirect reference to GST, Jaitley said that once the taxes of Centre and states converge into one tax, the cooperation between the Centre and the state authorities itself will have to reach very high standards.

Stating that there are no grey areas in criminal or tax laws, Jaitley said that stricter principles would need to be applied to detect violation.

“There are no grey areas in taxation laws. It’s either black or white. It’s either payable or not payable. And therefore to discover grey areas in fiscal laws is not possible, that’s the same principle that applies to criminal law also, either an offence has been committed or not committed,” he said.