Volumes of most retail digital payments modes rise in July

The volume of Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions rose nearly 5 per cent month-on-month to 69.07 million and the aggregate transaction value rose 1.4 per cent to Rs 60,476 crore. The volume of Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions rose nearly 5 per cent month-on-month to 69.07 million and the aggregate transaction value rose 1.4 per cent to Rs 60,476 crore.

Most modes of retail digital payments grew in volumes between June and July, with the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) being the only laggards, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) grew the fastest on a month-on-month basis in July in terms of volume of transactions. While the volume rose 12.7 per cent over June to 11.44 million, the value of transactions on the channel grew 10.2 per cent to Rs 3,381 crore in July.

It was followed by prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), comprised mainly mobile wallets and prepaid cards. PPIs grew the most in terms of transaction values, rising nearly 16 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to Rs 9,856 crore.

This is, however, the second time in recent months that the total value of PPI transactions slipped below Rs 10,000 crore. Transaction volumes added up to 270.24 million, up 5.7 per cent from the June figure of 255.65 million. This puts the average ticket size of a wallet transaction at about Rs 365.

The volume of credit and debit card transactions at point-of-sale (PoS) machines grew the slowest in volume terms, rising 0.3 per cent over the June level to 365.22 million, while the value of transactions actually fell 6.2 per cent to Rs 68,498 crore.

USSD volumes slipped 5 per cent m-o-m to 0.19 million and the total value of transactions fell 3.6 per cent to Rs 30.21 crore. The use of USSD, an SMS-based money transfer service, had been on a decline in the first few months of 2017, as cash came back into the system and the usage of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app took off.

BHIM is available for use on feature phones, and competes directly with the USSD service.

The volume of NEFT transactions declined 2.8 per cent month-on-month to 148.14 million in July, while the value of transactions slipped 5.4 per cent to Rs 12.01 lakh crore between June and July.

