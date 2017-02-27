Expedite demarcation, partition of land: Himachal Pradesh CM to officials

Concerned over delays in the demarcation and partition of land, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday conveyed his displeasure to revenue officials and asked them to expedite the work. (Representational Image) Concerned over delays in the demarcation and partition of land, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday conveyed his displeasure to revenue officials and asked them to expedite the work. (Representational Image)

Concerned over delays in the demarcation and partition of land, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday conveyed his displeasure to revenue officials and asked them to expedite the work. “Despite appointments of revenue officers in tehsils and sub-tehsils, the completion of demarcation and partition is taking ample time and I have been receiving a large number of complaints in this regard while touring the rural areas,” he said.

Presiding over the annual state-level convention of HP Revenue Officers’ Association at Shimla on Monday, the Chief Minister announced that tehsildar would be given vehicle for official use and said those performing well would be promoted to the post of district revenue officers in a phased manner.

Stressing the need for speeding up demarcation and partition to provide much-need relief to people in rural areas, he said, “Where there is a will there is a way.”

He said that the Revenue Department had always played a pivotal role and to ensure its smooth and effective functioning, 101 tehsils and 55 sub-tehsils have been created in the state.

The Association also presented a cheque of Rs 2.01 lakh to the Chief Minister towards the CM Relief Fund.

Revenue and Law Minister Kaul Singh Thakur said that there was a lot of expansion in revenue sector and a large number of sub-tehsil and tehsil was opened under Singh’s tenure.

The minister said that the honorarium of sub-registrars has been enhanced from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.