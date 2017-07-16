Vijay Goel lauds GST, says it is in public interest

(Top) Union Minister Vijay Goel addressing a press conference in Chandigarh Saturday (Kamleshwar Singh) (Top) Union Minister Vijay Goel addressing a press conference in Chandigarh Saturday (Kamleshwar Singh)

Lauding the roll-out of the Good and Service Tax (GST), Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel Saturday stated that the new taxation system is in public interest. Goel said GST will not only benefit the traders but the public at large. The minister said this while addressing a gathering of party workers at the BJP party office — Kamlam, Sector 33, Chandigarh.

He informed that first return of GST which was scheduled for July 10 is further postponed to August 20. Along with that, the Centre has also directed GST department that if any irregularities is found no stringent action will taken, so that people can get familiar to the new concept.

Goel in his address said people are welcoming GST just the way they appreciated demonetisation. “This move by the Prime Minister will prove to be a revolutionary change in Indian economy,” he said, adding that in order to understand GST, the Centre is organising nationwide programmes involving series of seminars and talks. Over 52,000 employees of the department are making traders and business class aware,” he said. BJP chief Sanjay Tandon stated that GST has simplified the taxation process in the country which will bring prosperity to the nation.

Mayor Asha Jaswal, city BJP wing’s General Secretary Chandershekhar, Chandigarh GST Commissioner Kishori Lal, Additional Commissioner Rajan Dutt, CA Alok Krishan, traders , industrialists, representatives from CII, CAs, members of Chandigarh Business Council were also present.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App