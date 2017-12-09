Uttar Pradesh promises better investment climate to businesses, hard sells new policy

UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana (centre) in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana (centre) in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday invited businesses to invest in the state, assuring them of ‘zero tolerance’ with regard to law and order situation, besides better business climate and substantial policy framework. “Earlier, UP was the last destination for industrialists as far as law and order was concerned. Now, the government has zero tolerance for crime and for people who are protecting criminals,” UP Minister of Industrial Development Satish Mahana said here at the ‘Uttar Pradesh investor summit Delhi roadshow’.

The new policy, which the state government has formulated to boost investment, is particularly aimed at facilitating ease of doing business, besides employment generation, as also establishing a new ‘Make in UP’ department to derive benefits from the ‘Make in India’ scheme. Representatives of several companies attended the event, including ones from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Daikin Air Conditioning India Ltd, IKEA, and Walmart India. Apart from this, on Friday, several meetings between the business representatives and state government officials were also organised.

When asked about the target sectors where the Uttar Pradesh government was looking for investment, Greater Noida Authority chief executive officer Debasish Panda said: “There is a lot of potential in food processing and agro processing sectors in the state. Apart from this, tourism has a lot of potential, considering there are several allied activities associated with this industry.” He added that other than the regions that are a part of the NCR, there were 14 big cities in the state, including Lucknow, Agra, Allahabad, etc, where activities related to information technology could pick up. “There are institutions and educated people in these cities, and companies can hire people there for lower costs. In the NCR region – Noida and Greater Noida – there is a manufacturing opportunity for high-tech engineering related goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices,” Panda said.

“We have identified 12-13 sectors where we will focus, but that does not mean we would not entertain other sectors,” he added. The Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the Investors Summit 2018 on February 21-22 at Lucknow. Mahana also said that the recently introduced industrial investment policy would lay down a roadmap for the approach that the administration has taken up not only for industrial development but also for overall standard of living, creation of jobs and exploring new avenues with substantial policy framework.

The UP government had recently announced its target of attracting over Rs 5 lakh crore investment, along with creation of 20 lakh jobs in the state by 2022. Stating that the state has the largest railway network of about 9,000 km besides major airport connectivity, Alok Sinha, Principle Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development said there is great opportunity for investors to access various markets.

