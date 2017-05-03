Union Cabinet clears National Steel Policy, confirms Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (PTI File Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (PTI File Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Steel Policy, 2017, which aims to increase manufacturing of quality steel in the country, boost domestic steel consumption and turn India into a globally competitive steel industry. India is already the third largest producer of steel worldover. The industry contributes around 2 per cent of the country’s GDP, and employs over 25 lakh people.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the news at a press conference.

The government is looking to triple steel production to 300MT by 2030; India crossed the 100 MT mark in 2016. Further, it is hoping to increase per capital steel consumption from the current 60kgs to 160kgs by 2030.

Through the policy, the government is trying to support and guide companies towards making India self sufficient in steel, ensure cost-efficient production, ensure domestic availability of iron ore, coking coal and natural gas and raise foreign investment for the sector.

In 2015, India was the only large economy in which steel demand showed a positive growth at 5.3 per cent. In China, the growth rate was (-)5.4 per cent and in Japan, (-)7 per cent, reported PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd