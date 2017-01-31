Budget 2017: Govt committed to growth, ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’, says President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

Terming the advancement of the budget cycle and merger of railway and union budget as “historic”, President Pranab Mukherjee, addressing both Houses of the Parliament, on Tuesday listed down the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government, a day before Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget. “At the core of all my Govt policies, is the welfare of ‘gareeb’, ‘peedit’, ‘Dalit’, ‘vanchhit’,” Mukherjee said.

The president spoke of the strides made by the government in “improving the quality of life of the poor”, “transforming the lives of farmers”, and empowering women. “Govt committed to growth, ‘sabka saath sabka vikaas’. Voluntary giving up of LPG subsidy has helped the poor,” President Mukherjee said. He also spoke of the proactive steps taken by the government to control the soaring prices of pulses.

On the government’s demonetisation drive, President Mukherjee lauded the “resilience” demonstrated by the public in the fight against black money and corruption. “Resilience demonstrated by our countrymen particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable,” he said.

On empowering women, President Mukherjee said they deserve equal opportunities in every field and that ‘naari shakti’ is an integral part of India’s path towards development. He praised Olympic stars PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Karmakar, saying they illustrate the strength displayed by Indian women.

On assistance to self-help groups, he said over Rs 16,000 crore was made available in the current Financial Year. He also highlighted the Rs 2 lakh crore loan money sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

