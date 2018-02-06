Unevenness in taxes paid by salaried class, businesses: Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

Hasmukh Adhia (File) Hasmukh Adhia (File)

Highlighting the “unevenness” in the society for tax compliance, with only the salaried class and a section of organised corporate sector paying taxes, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Monday said a foolproof technological system will help the government to remove such unevenness. Adhia also said that the advance corporate tax data shows that balance sheets of companies in the organised sector have improved under GST at the cost of initial revenue losses to the government.

“Two years ago, the only topic of discussion would have been when is GST coming. And when GST has already come, there is not a single part of discussion on that…we do see that the balance sheets are affected because when I got the figures of the third installment of corporate advance tax, I did see that there is lot of improvement in balance sheet of companies. And I would like to believe that it is mainly because of GST. Because we know how much of revenue loss we have incurred on GST and that must have gone to somebody’s balance sheets. So, even at the cost of initial government revenue, which is sacrificed in the hope that the compliance will be better in future but the organised sector industry for sure has gained in the process of implementation of GST,” Adhia said.

Aadhia said that about 50 per cent of the 6-7 lakh firms filing returns show zero or negative income and hence, do not pay any tax. He further said that using technology under GST, the government will be able to match the turnover details of a dealer under the composition scheme as well as the presumptive taxation scheme under the direct tax side. “In GST, if right now I take the turnover which the composite scheme dealers are showing is exactly matching with what they are showing in income tax in the presumptive taxation scheme. But once we have technology no trader will be able to suppress his purchase side, then how will he suppress his sales or turnover side. So then even the composition scheme dealers will have no option but to correct turnover in the GST return and the same return he will have to show in the income tax return,” Adhia said.

He said personal income tax collections will have to go up for any further revision in the corporate tax rate. “…in most other countries, the income from personal income tax is much higher than the corporate income tax, while in India, the personal income tax side collection has to go up. Once that goes up, then we will have some more scope for reaction but till then also the effective rate of taxation for corporates whose turnover is more than Rs 500 crore is only 24 per cent,” he said adding that companies are already getting benefit of a lower corporate tax rate to invest in new manufacturing facilities.

