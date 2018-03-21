Uday Kotak warns about SME loans

Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kotak Mahindra group chief Uday Kotak on Tuesday warned that there is more pain lurking with the lenders from small and medium industry which has not been fully revealed so far.

“The belief is that a lot of the challenges in the banking system are essentially on large businesses. I think we’ve also a pretty sensitive underbelly in the SME business which has not fully revealed its hands yet,” he told reporters at an event of the bank.

Kotak stated that worries with the likelihood of loans to small and medium enterprises are “probably understated”, adding that the February 12 Reserve Bank of India circular on non-performing asset recognition will lead to an aggravation of the pain. Private sector banks are accounting for “nearly entire” loan growth following the nearly Rs 13,000-crore scam at the state-run PNB, he said and projected that over the next four years, they will corner half of the credit market, up from 30 per cent now.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App