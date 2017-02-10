Latest News

UBI scheme should have a cut off income, says Kaushik Basu

The Survey had estimated that a UBI that reduces poverty to 0.5 per cent would cost 4-5 per cent of GDP, assuming that those in the top 25 per cent income bracket are not part of the loop.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 10, 2017 4:01 pm
demonetisation, cash crunch, kaushika basu, currency ban, no cash, new currency, atm rush, bank rush, black money, indian express news, india news, economy, business The World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu.

The Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme should have a cut off income and people should be encouraged to give it up voluntarily, former World Bank Chief Economist Kaushik Basu has said. “The Universal Basic Income scheme should give a cut off income & ask ones above it to voluntarily forego it. That’ll also be a civics lesson,” Basu, who is currently Professor of Economics at Cornell University, said in a tweet.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The Economic Survey for 2016-17 made a strong pitch for implementing Universal Basic Income (UBI), that stipulates a certain income for the poor, as an alternative to various social welfare schemes in a bid to reduce poverty.

“UBI is a powerful idea whose time, even if not ripe for implementation, is ripe for serious discussion,” the Economic Survey had said.

The Survey had estimated that a UBI that reduces poverty to 0.5 per cent would cost 4-5 per cent of GDP, assuming that those in the top 25 per cent income bracket are not part of the loop.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 10: Latest News