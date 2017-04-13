Twin Pressure: Retail inflation at 5-month high in Mar; IIP contracts 1.2% in Feb

Vegetable inflation continued to remain in the negative territory for the seventh straight month. (File Photo) Vegetable inflation continued to remain in the negative territory for the seventh straight month. (File Photo)

Retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 3.81 per cent in March, primarily driven by rise in prices of non-food components especially higher fuel inflation, data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Meanwhile, industrial output contracted 1.2 per cent in February due to a sharp decline in production of consumer goods, both consumer durables and non-durables, reflective of subdued consumption demand. This is the lowest level for industrial growth in four months. Index of Industrial Production had recorded a 3.3 per cent growth in January, the data showed.

Fuel inflation jumped to 5.56 per cent in March from 3.90 per cent in February, while food inflation in March declined to 1.93 per cent from 2.01 per cent in February. Even though Urban Combined Food Prices Inflation edged higher to 2.27 per cent in March from 1.87 per cent in Februray, rural food inflation decreased to 1.85 per cent in March from 2.08 per cent a month ago.

Vegetables inflation continued to remain in the negative territory for the seventh straight month at 7.24 per cent in March, while inflation rate for pulses contracted 12.42 per cent from (-) 9.02 per cent a month ago. Sugar and confectionery inflation fell to 17.05 per cent in March from 18.83 per cent a month ago.

On the industrial growth front, capital goods, a measure of investment demand, showed a contraction in output of 3.4 per cent in February as against 9.3 per cent contraction a year ago. Consumer goods production slumped to (-)5.6 per cent in February from a 0.6 per cent growth in the same month a year ago. Consumer non-durables production contracted 8.6 per cent in February as against a contraction of 4.9 per cent a year ago, while consumer durables output fell to (-)0.9 per cent from 10.4 per cent a year ago. 15 out of the 22 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed negative growth during February. ‘Tobacco products’ showed the highest negative growth of (-) 42.8 per cent , while the industry group ‘Electrical machinery & apparatus’ showed the highest positive growth of 17.4 per cent.

Economists said that a revival in consumer demand will be crucial for a pickup in industrial growth in the coming months.

“The main factor militating against growth was a decline in consumer goods production — both durable and non-durables being in the negative zone. Quite clearly, consumption demand has not surfaced this month. But we may expect a pick up in March especially for durable goods …we believe that until consumer demand picks up leading to better capacity utilisation and the NPA issue of banks is addressed, this segment will not show sustained growth,” CARE Ratings said in its report. For inflation, economists said that the risks are likely to continue in the coming months, in view of monsoon and implementation of GST, but it is likely to stay within the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term inflation target of 4 per cent. Core inflation, however, may be a cause of worry.

“Our internal estimate suggests that CPI inflation is unlikely to breach the 4 per cent mark till July 2017. If this is so, the RBI inflation forecast of 4-4.5 per cent will be materially undershot. The future trajectory (initial months of FY18) of CPI inflation will largely depend upon how vegetable prices will pan out (which are currently in negative territory due to seasonal factors), as inflation excluding food and fuel remaining sticky. The course of monsoon and easing of crude oil prices would also be the deciding factor,” State Bank of India’s chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in his report.

